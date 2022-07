Colorado is now home to the highest looping rollercoaster in the U.S.

"Defiance" recently opened at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

It claims to be the world’s only mountain-top theme park.

“Defiance” sits more than 7,000 feet above sea level.

The coaster has three cars that sit eight people each. It can reach speeds over 55 miles per hour, according to the theme park.