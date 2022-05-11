Watch
NewsNational

Actions

High inflation leaves food banks struggling to meet needs

Virus Outbreak Food Banks
Charlie Neibergall/AP
A volunteer shows a box filled with produce to be given away at a drive-up produce giveaway organized by a Des Moines food pantry, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Across the country, people have picked up roughly 75 million food boxes this summer through the Farmers to Families Food Box Program overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The effort began in the spring when efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus caused food demand at restaurants and schools to plunge, leaving farmers with little choice but to dispose of produce, meat and dairy products even as millions of people desperately turned to help from overwhelmed food banks. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Virus Outbreak Food Banks
Posted at 11:00 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 11:00:55-04

Kendall Nunamaker and her family of five in Kennewick, Washington, faced impossible math this month: how do they pay for gas, groceries and their mortgage with inflation driving up prices?

Their struggle is increasingly common.

The 8.5% jump in the consumer price index in March was the largest year-over-year increase since 1981, according to the Labor Department.

The national average gas price reached a record high Wednesday of $4.40 a gallon.

And global food prices are climbing after shortages caused by Russia’s war against Ukraine and other supply chain problems.

Food banks across America say these economic conditions are pushing demand for their support higher, at a time when their labor and delivery costs are climbing and donations are decreasing.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News