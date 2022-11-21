Here’s how you can help the victims of the LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting

DENVER, Colo. (KMGH) — Five people were killed and at least 25 others were injured after a gunman opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, late Saturday night.

Here are the ways you can help:

The Colorado Healing Fund (CHF) Board of Trustees has activated the fund to begin collecting donations and making donations available in response to the mass shooting at Club Q.

The public can securely donate through a variety of options:



Online by visiting ColoradoHealingFund.org and clicking "Club Q Colorado Springs Shooting Tragedy"

Donate through Colorado Gives and direct the donation to “Club Q Tragedy”

Checks and in-person donations will be accepted at Colorado-based FirstBank (1STBank) locations. Donors should make checks out to “Colorado Healing Fund'' and write “Club Q” in the memo. When depositing the check with bank tellers, please designate donations for the Colorado Healing Fund’s “victim account”

If donors host a fundraiser with the proceeds intended to go to the Colorado Healing Fund for victims of the Club Q mass shooting, please send an email to info@coloradohealingfund.org

Club Q is pointing people toward donating to Colorado Gives and the Colorado Healing Fund, and designating the donation to the "Club Q Tragedy" in the dropdown menu.

GoFundMe has verified three fundraisers that are listed below:

Support for the Club Q Families and Survivors

Faith Haug of Good Judy Garage, a small business in Denver, launched the fundraiser to raise funds for the families of the victims killed in the tragic shooting, as well as to help those injured with medical expenses.

Victims of Club Q Colorado Springs Mass Shooting

Greg Resha of Colorado Springs, a former employee of Club Q, launched the fundraiser to help the families of the victims, as well as those who were injured.

Classroom of Compassion in Colorado Springs, CO

Classroom of Compassion is a nonprofit organization aimed at creating public mourning spaces for communities following a tragedy. The fundraiser is meant to help the Colorado Springs community heal. They will be traveling to Colorado Springs this week to create five public altars honoring the victims killed in the shooting.

Resources for victims, families:

Inside Out Youth Services

Providers offering therapy for those impacted. This list is being updated regularly by providers.

Red Cross 1-800-RedCross for mental and spiritual guidance

The Colorado Springs Police Department is hosting a community resource expo to provide community members with support in navigating the variety of emotions surrounding this tragedy.

The expo will provide mental health resources, spiritual support, emotional support animals, childcare, emergency financial resources, LGBTQ+ support, meals, and other services.

The expo will be held at the UCCS Kevin W. O’Neill Cybersecurity & Research Center, 3650 North Nevada Avenue, on the following dates and times:

Monday, November 21, 2022, from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM



This story was originally reported on Denver7.com.