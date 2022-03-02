Hawaii to lift COVID-19 travel quarantine rules this month

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii plans to lift its COVID-19 quarantine requirement for travelers later this month.

Starting on March 26, travelers within the U.S. won’t have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to avoid a five-day quarantine.

Hawaii is the only U.S. state to implement a coronavirus quarantine program of this kind. Gov. David Ige says the requirement saved lives and was a major factor in limiting the spread of COVID-19 in the islands.

The governor says he will evaluate whether to lift Hawaii’s indoor mask mandate after March 25.

International tourists do not need to quarantine but still need proof of vaccination and a negative test.