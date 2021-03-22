Haven't received your $1,400 stimulus check yet? Check the mail

Americans who have not received their third stimulus check yet will likely receive them soon in the mail, according to the Biden administration.

Many of the remaining payments will be paper checks or prepaid debit cards.

“A large number of this latest batch of payments will also be mailed, so taxpayers who do not receive a direct deposit by March 24 should watch the mail carefully in the coming weeks for a paper check or a prepaid debit card, known as an Economic Impact Payment Card, or EIP Card,” the statement reads .

Those getting paper checks will get them in a white envelope from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and the check will be labeled as an “Economic Impact Payment.”

Those receiving a prepaid card will also receive it in a white envelope from the Treasury. It will be a Visa debit card with MetaBank, N.A. on the back.

Additional batches of payments will be made weekly, according to the Treasury.

The IRS was able to increase the number of stimulus check payments by direct deposit this time, they said.

“The IRS and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service leveraged data in their systems to convert many payments to direct deposits that otherwise would have been sent as paper checks or debit cards.”

For those wondering when they will receive their third stimulus check, the IRS has set up the Get My Payment tool to check when payment is scheduled.

This latest round of checks was made possible by the passage of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill earlier this month. The $1,400 payments are going to a smaller number of Americans compared to the previous two rounds of checks.