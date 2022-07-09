Watch Now
Group of children fatally attack 73-year-old man in Philadelphia

A 73-year-old man died the day after a group of young people beat him with a traffic cone in north Philadelphia last month.
Posted at 12:31 PM, Jul 09, 2022
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — A 73-year-old man died the day after a group of young people beat him with a traffic cone in north Philadelphia last month.

The disturbing attack was caught on camera and just released by police.

They hope the video of the incident and a $20,000 reward will lead them to those responsible.

Just before 2:40 in the morning on June 24, you can see a group of teens attack an elderly man.

One boy hits him in the head with a traffic cone.

Then a girl hits him again.

When first responders arrived, they found 73 year old James Lambert lying on the ground.

Lambert died the next day. The medical examiner’s office ruled it a homicide.

Lambert's family said they were devastated and in disbelief that a group of kids could have done this.

Rickey Duncan is the executive director of the NOMO Foundation, a nonprofit that works to help young people avoid violence in the city.

He said there's no reason teens should be out at 2 in the morning.

"I'm a firm people that hurt people hurt people. A lot of these kids suffer from a lot of psychological discomfort, and they also suffer from homes that are not homes, that's why I believe the new curfew system put in place is a must," Duncan said.

Police also hope the summer curfew for young people that went into effect last night, will prevent attacks like this.

