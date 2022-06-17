Group of burglars has stolen at least 42 ATMs across New York City

Police in New York City are searching for a group of five burglars who have stolen ATMs from at least 42 businesses across Brooklyn and Queens over the last six months, an apparently sophisticated team that is taking not just cash but entire machines in the heists.

Each of the thefts, which started in December, have occurred in the evening or overnight, while the businesses ranging from donut shops to laundromats have been closed.

Video provided by the NYPD in an effort to find the burglars shows one of the thieves pulling the atm from the wall, then rolling it to an aisle with a broken window.

The man and an accomplice on the outside can be seen on video seemingly trying to figure out how to get the cash machine out of the store.

One store clerk believes that the suspects must have scoped out his store beforehand.

The sheer number of ATMs taken in the latest theft pattern as well as the $60,000 stolen has local businesses urging police to catch the group quickly.

No arrests have yet been made. An investigation is ongoing.