Grandmother killed, 4 hurt by car fleeing NYC police

NEW YORK — A grandmother was killed and four people were injured, including a child, by a vehicle fleeing a police traffic stop in New York City, authorities said.

Assistant Chief Judith Harrison said officers in a patrol car pulled over a vehicle with mismatched license plates.

After initially stopping, the driver sped off into the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn at around 7:10 p.m. Saturday.

The injured were being treated at area hospitals, Harrison said in a press conference at the scene.

Two passengers from the car fled, and one person was in custody, WABC-TV reported. It wasn't immediately clear if that person was the driver.

Mayor Eric Adams, a former New York City police captain, told reporters that the episode underscored his repeated calls to toughen the state’s bail laws.