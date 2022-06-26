Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Grandmother killed, 4 hurt by car fleeing NYC police

New York City Police logo (file photo)
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Andrew Burton
New York City Police logo (file photo)
New York City Police logo (file photo)
Posted at 7:50 AM, Jun 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-26 07:50:48-04

NEW YORK — A grandmother was killed and four people were injured, including a child, by a vehicle fleeing a police traffic stop in New York City, authorities said.

Assistant Chief Judith Harrison said officers in a patrol car pulled over a vehicle with mismatched license plates.

After initially stopping, the driver sped off into the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn at around 7:10 p.m. Saturday.

The injured were being treated at area hospitals, Harrison said in a press conference at the scene.

Two passengers from the car fled, and one person was in custody, WABC-TV reported. It wasn't immediately clear if that person was the driver.

Mayor Eric Adams, a former New York City police captain, told reporters that the episode underscored his repeated calls to toughen the state’s bail laws.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms