Gov. Jerry Brown agrees to deploy National Guard troops at Trump's request

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Governor Jerry Brown has agreed to deploy 400 National Guard troops at President Donald Trump’s request, according to the Associated Press.

Brown specified that not all the troops will head to the U.S.-Mexico border and none will enforce federal immigration enforcement.

The troops will focus on fighting drug crime, firearms smuggling and human tracking, a letter sent to the Trump by Brown Wednesday said.

Brown said the troops will not help build a wall or “detain people escaping violence and seeking a better life.”

Trump has said he wants up to 4,000 troops to be sent to the border to combat illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Brown said the deployment will happen pending review and approval of the federal government.