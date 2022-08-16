Watch Now
GM recalls 400K vehicles over possible faulty seat belt

Posted at 11:36 AM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 12:15:26-04

General Motors is recalling more than 480,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of a potential issue with seat belts.

The recall is for the 2021 and 2022 Cadillac Escalade/Escalade ESV 2021, Chevrolet Suburban, Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon/Yukon XL

In documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, GM says one of the seat belts in the third row of the vehicles could malfunction due to a faulty rivet.

"If the third-row seatbelt assembly is not properly riveted, it may not properly restrain occupants in a crash, increasing the risk of injury," GM says.

Customers can contact a dealer to have their vehicle inspected to see if a fix is necessary. GM expects a small percentage of vehicles to fail the inspection.

The service will be free of charge.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
