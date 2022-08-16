GM recalls 400K vehicles over possible faulty seat belt

General Motors is recalling more than 480,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of a potential issue with seat belts.

The recall is for the 2021 and 2022 Cadillac Escalade/Escalade ESV 2021, Chevrolet Suburban, Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon/Yukon XL

In documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, GM says one of the seat belts in the third row of the vehicles could malfunction due to a faulty rivet.

"If the third-row seatbelt assembly is not properly riveted, it may not properly restrain occupants in a crash, increasing the risk of injury," GM says.

Customers can contact a dealer to have their vehicle inspected to see if a fix is necessary. GM expects a small percentage of vehicles to fail the inspection.

The service will be free of charge.