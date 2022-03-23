Watch
Girl survives tornado that dropped house onto street

Gerald Herbert/AP
Destroyed homes, illuminated by fire engine lights, are seen after a tornado struck the area in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Posted at 12:02 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 12:02:00-04

ARABI, Louisiana (AP) — Authorities say the tornado that ripped through a suburb of New Orleans lifted one house into the air and dropped it onto the middle of a street with a family inside.

The parents of a girl climbed out of the wreckage screaming frantically for help.

Their daughter was on a breathing machine and stuck inside.

Firefighters quickly went in to rescue her, and came out carrying her in a blanket. St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis says she's now in a hospital and "doing fine."

