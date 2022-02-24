Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Ghislaine Maxwell juror to be questioned under oath by judge

Audrey Strauss Ghislaine Maxwell
John Minchillo/AP
Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, gestures as she speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Audrey Strauss Ghislaine Maxwell
Posted at 12:44 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 12:44:25-05

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge plans to question a juror under oath about the answers he gave during jury selection for the criminal trial of Ghislaine Maxwell after he told news outlets that he didn't recall being asked about prior sexual abuse.

U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan said in an order Thursday that she'll question the juror March 8 at a public court hearing.

She also said that she had rejected a request by Maxwell's attorneys that she order a new trial without gathering more information.

Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking, among other charges, after a December trial.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Hollani Davis 'WPTV The Ultimate Traffic Shortcut Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' 480x360

WPTV First Alert Traffic