Ghislaine Maxwell juror to be questioned under oath by judge

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge plans to question a juror under oath about the answers he gave during jury selection for the criminal trial of Ghislaine Maxwell after he told news outlets that he didn't recall being asked about prior sexual abuse.

U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan said in an order Thursday that she'll question the juror March 8 at a public court hearing.

She also said that she had rejected a request by Maxwell's attorneys that she order a new trial without gathering more information.

Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking, among other charges, after a December trial.