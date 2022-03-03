Watch
Germany to distribute $720 million to Jewish Holocaust survivors

Germany Holocaust Survivors
Markus Schreiber/AP
FILE - A Rabbi sits in front of Germany's heraldic Eagle as he attends a special meeting of the German Parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, commemorating the victims of the Holocaust on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Jan. 27, 2021. The organization that handles claims on behalf of Jews who suffered under the Nazis says that Germany has agreed to extend funding by another $720 million that will be distributed to more than 300 social welfare organizations globally to provide help for Holocaust survivors. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)
Germany Holocaust Survivors
An organization that handles claims on behalf of Jews who survived the Holocaust has announced that Germany will provide more funding.

Jewish Material Claims Against Germany said $720 million will be distributed to more than 300 social welfare organizations around the world. This is the largest amount of funds allocated for the group.

Since 1952, the funds have been distributed to groups that ensure Holocaust survivors have home care, medical care, emergency assistance and food.

It is estimated the new round of funds will help 120,000 survivors who live in poverty.

