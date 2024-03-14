Georgia men set off bomb at woman's home, plotted to have python 'eat' her daughter, feds say

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Two Georgia men have been indicted on federal charges after they set off a bomb in a woman's home and plotted to have a python eat her daughter, prosecutors said.

Stephen Glosser, 37, and Caleb Kinsey, 34, both of Richmond Hill, were charged in connection with the January 2023 bombing of the victim's home, about 21 miles southwest of Savannah.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Georgia, the men used cellphones to "create a plan to kill, intimidate, harass or injure the victim" through various means, including shooting arrows into the front door of the woman's home and releasing "a large python into the victim's home to eat the victim's daughter."

The indictment also alleges that Glosser and Kinsey mailed dog feces or dead rats to the home.

Prosecutors claim Glosser found the woman's home on the internet, mapped out a path to get there and, with Kinsey's help, built an explosive device using Tannerite that Kinsey bought online.

It's alleged that they then used the homemade bomb "to blow up the victim's home" on Jan. 13, 2023.

Glosser and Kinsey are charged with stalking, use of an explosive to commit another felony offense, conspiracy to use an explosive to commit a felony and possession of an unregistered destructive device. Kinsey is also charged with providing a false statement during the purchase of a firearm and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.