Georgia man convicted of killing ride-share driver

DECATUR, Ga. — A Georgia jury has convicted a man of murder in the slaying of his girlfriend’s ride-share driver.

De’Monte Anderson, 27, of Decatur, was also convicted of aggravated assault and possession of firearm during commission of a felony, news outlets reported. A judge on Friday sentenced him to life in prison, plus five years.

The DeKalb County district attorney said Anderson shot and killed 58-year-old Dwayne Roberts on Oct. 27, 2019.

Prosecutors said Anderson and his girlfriend got into a fight and Roberts was waiting to drive her to another place. Prosecutors said Anderson mistakenly accused his girlfriend of having an affair with Roberts.

After shooting Roberts twice, Anderson hit his girlfriend in the face, threatened to kill her, then drove away in his own car, prosecutors said. Police arrived moments later, and Roberts died on the way to a hospital.