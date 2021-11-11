Georgia man arrested in taking teen over state lines held on bond

UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — A 27-year-old man who was found in Alabama with a 16-year-old student who disappeared during a JROTC field trip is being held on bond.

Authorities said Jontai Kahri Austin was extradited to Georgia on Wednesday, where he made his first appearance in court.

According to Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore, Austin had been communicating with 16-year-old Mila Brandord through social media for about a month.

Austin is being held in Upson County Jail on $5,000 bond.