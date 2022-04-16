Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die

ARMUCHEE, Ga. (AP) — Police say a northwest Georgia man killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive.

Floyd County Police discovered the body of 82-year-old Doris Cumming late Thursday in the Armuchee home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III.

Tincher is charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another.

He remains jailed in Rome. Police say they believe Cumming was injured in a fall in December.

Instead of seeking help, investigators say Tincher dragged her through the home.

Police say he wrapped her in plastic bags and placed her in a large freezer even though he still saw breathing and movement.