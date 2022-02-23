Watch
Gangs control who eats at Mississippi jail, monitor says

Rogelio V. Solis/AP
FILE - A security notice is posted outside the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond, Miss., on June 12, 2015. A federal judge has issued a civil contempt order over conditions at the detention center. U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves wrote Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, that Hinds County officials have failed to fix problems in the jail that has experienced violence and lax security. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Posted at 12:40 PM, Feb 23, 2022
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A court-appointed monitor is testifying that gangs inside a Mississippi jail often determine whether other inmates get meals.

Elizabeth Simpson testified Tuesday in federal court. WLBT-TV reports that Simpson said gangs and “inmate committees” control certain aspects of life in Hinds County’s Raymond Detention Center.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves issued a civil contempt order Feb. 4, saying officials in Mississippi’s largest county have failed to fix problems at the jail.

He started holding hearings last week to determine whether to order a receivership in which the federal government would take over operation of the jail, with the county paying the tab.

