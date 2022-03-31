Watch
Fox News hires Caitlyn Jenner as contributor and commentator

Posted at 11:37 AM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 11:37:07-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Media says it has hired Caitlyn Jenner as a contributor.

The failed Republican candidate for California governor was scheduled to make her first appearance as a Fox employee on Sean Hannity's prime time show Thursday night, and Fox says she will offer commentary across a variety of Fox platforms.

An Olympic gold medal winner in 1976 in the decathlon, Jenner came out as transgender and identifies as female.

Suzanne Scott, Fox News Media CEO, called Jenner a trailblazer who “is an inspiration to us all.”

Jenner unsuccessfully sought the GOP nomination for California governor last year.

