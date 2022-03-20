Four people wounded in Austin, Texas shooting

Four were wounded in downtown Austin early Sunday morning.

The shooting unfolded around 2 a.m. local time as the city was hosting the first in-person South by Southwest Festival in three years.

It took place as thousands were still out and about in the entertainment district.

All four victims were rushed to the hospital according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Authorities said the four people who were wounded are expected to be ok.

Around 5 a.m. Local time police said they had a suspect in custody.

This is the same stretch of road where another mass shooting took place last summer that killed one and injured 14.

The city of Austin said they've been working on efforts to make the Sixth Street entertainment district safer.