Four men were shot in downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The shootings happened in broad daylight at around 2 p.m. local time, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed.

The four men were "in various conditions" when they were taken from the scene to area hospitals to be treated for gunshot wounds of different severities.

No information about a suspect was immediately released by police and a motive was unclear, according to law enforcement, KKCAL reported.