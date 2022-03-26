Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Former Maine gov candidate in custody on child porn charges

Eliot Cutler
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
FILE- Former independent gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler campaigns with his wife, Melanie Cutler on Aug. 13, 2010, in Topsham, Maine. Maine State Police have executed search warrants at two homes belonging to Cutler. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Eliot Cutler
Posted at 12:31 PM, Mar 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-26 12:31:47-04

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A former gubernatorial candidate in Maine remained held on $50,000 bail Saturday after his arrest on charges of possession of child pornography.

Officials with the Hancock County Jail said Eliot Cutler was still in custody.

The Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit arrested Cutler without incident on Friday at a home he and his wife share in Brooklin, about 130 miles from Portland.

The 75-year-old twice ran for governor as an independent, using his personal wealth to pay for the two unsuccessful campaigns.

Cutler's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News