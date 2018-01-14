Ford reveals all-new 2019 Ford Ranger at Detroit auto show

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Midsize truck fans: Ford will reveal the all-new 2019 Ford Ranger at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The midsize pickup will feature a new exterior design, chassis and powertrain developed specifically for North American truck customers, according to a release.

"Ranger has always held a special place in the hearts of truck fans," said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford executive vice president, Product Development and Purchasing. "The all-new Ranger is designed for today's midsize truck buyer, delivering even more utility, capability and technology for those who blend city living with more off-the-grid adventures on weekends."

Ranger comes in entry-level XL, mid-level XLT and high-level Lariat trim series with available Chrome and Sport appearance and FX Off-Road packages, and in SuperCab or SuperCrew cab configurations.