Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Florida sheriff issues warning to looters: You will be 'carried out'

Tropical Weather
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
A sign placed by a resident asks that a boat that landed on their lawn during Hurricane Ian please be removed, as debris and items ruined by flooding are laid out on the curb, in south Fort Myers, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Tropical Weather
Posted at 1:57 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 14:27:46-04

As Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian, people are being warned about looting.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno appeared to threaten to use force on suspected looters.

"They might be able to walk into someone's home, they might, but they will, they will be carried out," he said. "I ain't playing games."

It's unclear whether looting has become a pervasive problem in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

However, it's clear officials want to discourage the criminal act as many homes and businesses remain vulnerable.

"Florida will not tolerate looters taking advantage of #HurricaneIan to prey on vulnerable Floridians," Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

In the days immediately following Hurricane Ian, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also warned looters that they could be shot.

"I would not want want to chance that if I were you, given that we are a Second Amendment state," DeSantis said.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: North Swell this week

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019

WATCH 2022 WPTV FIRST ALERT WEATHER SPECIAL

2022 WPTV First Alert Weather Special

2022 STORM NAMES

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.