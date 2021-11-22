Watch
Florida school massacre families settle lawsuit against FBI

Wilfredo Lee/AP
FILE- Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Feb. 15, 2018 in Parkland, Fla., following a deadly shooting at the school. The families of most of those killed in the 2018 Florida high school massacre have settled their lawsuit against the federal government. Sixteen of the 17 killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland had sued over the FBI’s failure to stop the gunman even though it had received information he intended to attack. The settlement reached Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 is confidential. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Nov 22, 2021
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The families of most of those killed in the 2018 Florida high school massacre have settled their lawsuit against the federal government.

The families of sixteen of the 17 killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland had sued over the FBI’s failure to stop the gunman even though it had received information he intended to attack.

The settlement, reached Monday, is confidential and is still being finalized, according to court documents.

A parent of a student killed in the shooting commended the FBI for taking responsibility for its failure.

Andrew Pollack compared that to local school and law enforcement officials, which he claimed have ducked responsibility.

The gunman, Nikolas Cruz, pleaded guilty last month and now faces a possible death sentence.

