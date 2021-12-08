Florida firefighters rescue boy trapped in concrete sewer pipe

A boy trapped in a concrete sewer pipe was recently rescued by authorities in Southwest Florida.

The South Trail Fire Department, located near Fort Myers, said the child was playing on a stack of sewer pipes when his lower leg got wedged inside one.

Firefighters tried using water, lubricant, and even shoe removal to free him.

But nothing worked.

So, they began chiseling away at the concrete.

They put earmuffs and safety goggles on the boy as they worked to remove the pieces.

He was safely extracted with only a scrape on his knee.