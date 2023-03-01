Watch Now
Firefighters rescue two dogs who fell through ice in Colorado

North Metro Fire Rescue District
Posted at 11:26 AM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 11:26:35-05

THORNTON, Colo. — Firefighters from the North Metro Fire Rescue District and Thornton Fire Department rescued two dogs who fell through the ice at Nott Lake in Thornton, Colorado, Tuesday afternoon.

The owner tried to rescue the dogs, but fell through the ice in the process, North Metro Fire Rescue said in a tweet. He was able to get out on his own.

Firefighters rescued both dogs, who are now home and doing well, according to North Metro Fire Rescue.

This article was written by Scripps News Denver.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
