Final day of Mississippi fest canceled after fatal shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff says a law enforcement officer shot and killed one of the people suspected of firing shots at a crawfish festival.

Organizers said Sunday that in response to the shootings, they canceled the final day of the Mississippi Mudbug Festival at the state fairgrounds in Jackson.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says several people were taken to local hospitals with unknown injuries after gunfire Saturday night.

This was the second annual festival that had crawfish, live entertainment and amusement park rides.

It shut down after the shootings. Organizers said people who bought Sunday tickets will receive refunds.

