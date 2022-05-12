‘Fiery’ Psaki ending tenure as a top White House messenger

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jen Psaki is leaving as White House press secretary on Friday after having answered reporters’ questions nearly every weekday of the almost 500 days that President Joe Biden has been in office.

That makes her a top White House communicator and perhaps the administration’s most public face after only Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Her briefings have come to be seen as professional and typically congenial, though they could turn pointed in a hurry.

Succeeding Psaki is her deputy, Karine Jean-Pierre.

She'll be the first Black woman and openly LGBTQ person to be White House press secretary.

Psaki hasn't denied reports she's heading to MSBNC.