FDA proposes using salt substitutes in more foods

As part of the Biden administration's National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will propose an update on more use of salt substitutes.

Health and Human Services officials along with the FDA say they will recommend an update to regulations that will allow or urge food manufacturers to use salt substitutes in "standardized foods" in an effort to reduce sodium consumption.

In 2021, the FDA set a goal for manufacturers, along with chain restaurants, to reduce the level of salt in food.

The agency set voluntary guidelines to reduce salt levels by 12% in packaged foods, the FDAsaid, citing high salt consumption which studies have linked to heart attack, stroke and high blood pressure.

According to the American Hearth Association, around 90% of Americans consume more than twice the recommended salt intake each day.

The FDA gives details describing what it sees as standardized foods, including products like milk — including flavored milks—, peanut butter and ketchup.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, salt substitutes can achieve a salty taste by replacing sodium chloride with potassium in diets. Still, the data also warns that some consumers with underlying conditions could be harmed.

