FDA investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness

FILE - Boxes of General Mills' Lucky Charms cereal are seen on a shelf at a Costco Warehouse in Robinson Township, Pa., Thursday, May 14, 2020. On Saturday, April 16, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that it is investigating Lucky Charms cereal after dozens of customers complained of illness after eating the product. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Posted at 11:59 AM, Apr 17, 2022
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating Lucky Charms cereal after dozens of consumers complained of illness after eating it.

The FDA said Saturday it has received more than 100 complaints related to Lucky Charms so far this year.

Several hundred people have also posted on a food safety website, iwaspoisoned.com, complaining of nausea, diarrhea and vomiting after eating Lucky Charms.

General Mills Inc., the Minneapolis-based company that makes Lucky Charms and other cereals, said it’s taking those reports seriously.

But the company said its own investigation has not found evidence of consumer illness related to Lucky Charms.

