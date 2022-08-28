Watch Now
FBI responds to Mark Zuckerberg's claims on Joe Rogan show about Hunter Biden's laptop

Posted at 8:38 AM, Aug 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-28 08:41:19-04

The FBI is now responding to claims that Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg made during an episode of Joe Rogan's podcast.

Zuckerberg told Rogan that Facebook limited a New York Post story about Hunter Biden and his laptop, ahead of the 2020 election, after the FBI warned him to beware of polarizing content.

The story alleged that a recovered version of Hunter Biden's laptop included e-mails that indicated Joe Biden used his position as vice president to help his son's business dealings in Ukraine.

Zuckerberg said that while the FBI didn't specifically name the New York Post article about Hunter Biden, it "fit the pattern" of what the FBI warned about.

He defended the agency, calling it a "legitimate institution," which prompted him to take the warning seriously.

The story was allowed to remain on Facebook, but with limited exposure.

In a statement, the FBI said it routinely provides entities of potential threat information, but it "cannot ask, or direct, companies to take action on information received.

Meta responded via Twitter saying quote, "the FBI shared general warnings about foreign interference, nothing specific about Hunter Biden."

