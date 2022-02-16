Watch
FBI agent: Defendants in Arbery killing used racial slurs

AP
FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows from left, Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. A federal judge has scheduled an early 2022 trial for the three Georgia men charged with hate crimes in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood issued a written order Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, setting jury selection to begin Feb. 7 at the federal courthouse in the coastal city of Brunswick. (Glynn County Detention Center via AP, File)
Posted at 2:06 PM, Feb 16, 2022
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — An FBI intelligence analyst is going through dozens of text messages and social media posts in which two of the three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery repeatedly used racial slurs.

FBI agent Amy Vaughan led the jury through the evidence Wednesday at the defendants' federal hate crimes trial.

Vaughan detailed conversations that Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan had with other people identified only by their initials.

Vaughan said the FBI wasn’t able to access Greg McMichael’s phone because it was encrypted.

The second trial in the young Black man's killing began this week, with prosecutors saying they will show that the 25-year-old Black man was chased and shot in February 2020 because of his skin color.

