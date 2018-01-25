Father of injured Detroit officer: 'He has been shot in the head, please pray for my son'

A Detroit police officer is in critical condition after he was shot responding to a domestic situation Wednesday night on the city's east side, according to the Detroit Police Department.

The officer, identified as 25-year-old Glenn Doss, is a 2-year veteran of the force. His dad, who also works for the Detroit Police Department, called dispatch after the shooting as he rushed to see his son at the hospital.

"I’d like for everyone to please pray for my son. He (has) only been on the job for two years and he has been shot in the head, please pray for my son," he said during the call.

Doss is also the father of a 9-month-old baby.

Police say Doss arrived to the scene around 10:30 p.m. and hadn't even climbed out of his vehicle before the suspect opened fire. Doss was shot while in the passenger seat.

There was a standoff before officers reportedly took the suspect into custody around 2:30 a.m. after firing gas into the home where he was barricaded.

Police say the 43-year-old suspect had a previous drug-related arrest but does not have any convictions on his record. He had nine guns registered to his name.