Facing Purdue owners brings pain, closure for opioid victims

Josh Reynolds/AP
FILE — Kathleen Scarpone, left, of Kingston, N.H., and Cheryl Juaire, second from left, of Marlborough, Mass., protest in front of the Arthur M. Sackler Museum, at Harvard University, April 12, 2019, in Cambridge, Mass. Scarpone, who lost her son to OxyContin addiction, addressed three Sackler family members during a virtual U.S. Bankruptcy Court hearing, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File)
Posted at 5:29 AM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 05:29:37-05

NEW YORK (AP) — A sense of closure is mixing with anger and pain for some of the nearly two dozen people who told their personal stories to members of the family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma.

It happened via video Thursday at an extraordinary bankruptcy court hearing.

The speakers were people who have suffered from or lost loved ones to opioid addiction.

The Sackler family members weren’t allowed to respond.

Still, several speakers say they valued being able to speak for their lost loved ones and show solidarity.

Some also say they got a measure of resolution.

