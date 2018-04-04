Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Congressional panel on April 11.

He's set to appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee next Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. ET to talk about the "company's use and protection of user data."

Reps. Greg Walden and Frank Pallone, Jr., the chair and ranking member of the committee, respectively, said in a statement that the hearing "will be an important opportunity to shed light on critical consumer data privacy issues and help all Americans better understand what happens to their personal information online."

CNNMoney broke the news last week that Zuckerberg was coming close to securing a date to testify before Congress. Facebook has been under fire after the revelation that the data firm Cambridge Analytica was able to access information from about 50 million Facebook users without their knowledge, and lawmakers have been clamoring for him to testify.

