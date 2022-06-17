Watch
Ex-Trump aide Navarro pleads not guilty to contempt charges

Posted at 1:15 PM, Jun 17, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro has pleaded not guilty to contempt of Congress after he refused to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Navarro, 72, appeared Friday in federal court in Washington to be arraigned on the two-count indictment.

He was charged with one contempt count for failing to appear for a deposition before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and a second charge for failing to produce documents the committee requested.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta scheduled a trial for November.

Navarro's legal drama comes as the committee is holding public hearings about the Jan. 6 riots.

So far, the committee has featured testimony from numerous Trump family members and allies.

The committee claims Trump riled up his base ahead of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

