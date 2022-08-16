Watch Now
Ex-cop who testified against friend avoids prison for Jan. 6

Supporters of President Trump from South Florida and Treasure Coast traveled to the nation's capital on buses to partake in demonstrations Jan. 6, 2021, ahead of certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory in the Electoral College.
Posted at 2:13 PM, Aug 16, 2022
A former Virginia police officer who testified against a friend and former supervisor he joined at the Capitol in the Jan. 6 insurrection has avoided prison time for his role in it.

Former Rocky Mount Police Officer Jacob Fracker was sentenced Tuesday to one year of probation, with 59 days in home confinement.

Fracker had pleaded guilty to conspiring with his fellow officer to obstruct Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over then-President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors did not seek prison time for Fracker, pointing to his substantial cooperation and trial testimony against former Sgt. Thomas Robertson.

Robertson was sentenced last week to more than seven years behind bars.

