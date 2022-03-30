Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Even as inflation bites, corporate profits remain flush

Shopping, shopping cart
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Shopping, shopping cart
Posted at 12:45 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 12:45:37-04

NEW YORK (AP) — What’s immune to high inflation? So far, the profits at big U.S. companies.

Companies have successfully raised prices for their products, from cups of coffee to cans of paint, because buyers are lining up regardless.

By passing along their cost increases, companies been able to report record profits.

Economists aren't surprised by the resilient profit margins because customers have increased their buying faster than sellers can refill shelves.

What’s uncertain is how much longer the trend may last, before customers sharply cut back on their purchases due to higher prices.

And analysts expect margins to recede as the economy gets further from the pandemic's distortions.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News