Elizabeth Holmes takes the stand in her criminal fraud trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The government has rested its case in the trial of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes.

The move came after prosecutors spent more than two months trying to prove Holmes bamboozled investors, patients, and business partners into believing that her startup, Theranos, was about to reshape health care.

According to the Associated Press, Holmes took the stand five hours after the prosecutors rested their side of the case.

In a surprise move, Holmes took the stand and began talking about her early years as a student at Stanford University and then moved on to talk about how she became interested in disease detection, the news outlet reported.

She also spoke about Channing Robertson, a chemistry professor who later joined Theranos.

Holmes is on trial for allegedly duping people with a blood-testing machine, dubbed Edison, that produced inaccurate test results and didn't work the way Holmes described it would.