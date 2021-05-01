Watch
Eli Broad, billionaire entrepreneur who reshaped LA, dies

Richard Vogel/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2015 file photo Eli Broad poses for a photo at his museum, "The Broad" in downtown Los Angeles. Eli Broad, the billionaire philanthropist, contemporary art collector and entrepreneur who co-founded homebuilding pioneer Kaufman and Broad Inc. and launched financial services giant SunAmerica Inc., died Friday, April 30, 2021 in Los Angeles. He was 87. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Eli Broad
Posted at 10:06 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 22:16:21-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eli Broad, the billionaire philanthropist, contemporary art collector and entrepreneur who co-founded homebuilding pioneer Kaufman and Broad Inc. and launched financial services giant SunAmerica Inc., died Friday in Los Angeles.

He was 87. Suzi Emmerling, a spokeswoman for the Eli and Edythe Broad Foundation, confirmed his death to The Associated Press.

She said Broad died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after a long illness.

It was Broad (pronounced brohd) who provided much of the money and willpower used to reshape Los Angeles’ once moribund downtown into a burgeoning area.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

