Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

EEOC: 2 fired for not joining company Christian prayer

US judge bans prayer at Brevard County commission meetings
Public Domain/Wikipedia
US judge bans prayer at Brevard County commission meetings
Posted at 3:48 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 15:48:31-04

A lawsuit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claims two employees with a North Carolina company say they were fired after refusing to participate in the firm’s daily Christian devotionals.

The plaintiffs, one an atheist and the other an agnostic, say the daily prayer meetings went against their respective religious beliefs.

In the lawsuit, the EEOC says daily prayer meetings are part of the business model of Aurora Pro Services in Greensboro.

According to the complaint, attendance at the prayer meetings was mandatory for employees and was a condition of employment regardless of a worker’s religious beliefs or affiliation.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms