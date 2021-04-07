Watch
Dutch police make arrest in thefts of Van Gogh, Hals works

AP
This image provided by the Groninger Museum on Monday March 30, 2020, shows Dutch master Vincent van Gogh's painting titled "The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring" which was stolen from the Singer Museum in Laren, Netherlands. Dutch police have arrested a suspect in the theft last year of two valuable paintings by Vincent van Gogh and Frans Hals from two different museums. The paintings, however, remain missing. A police spokeswoman says that a 58-year-old man was arrested at his home on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. His identity was not released, in line with Dutch privacy guidelines. (Groninger Museum via AP )
Netherlands Art Thefts Arrest
Posted at 6:25 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 18:25:23-04

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police have arrested a suspect in the theft last year of two valuable paintings by Vincent van Gogh and Frans Hals from separate museums.

But a police spokeswoman says the paintings are still missing.

She said a 58-year-old man was arrested at his home on Tuesday morning.

His identity was not released, in line with Dutch privacy guidelines.

The spokeswoman said the investigation is continuing.

Van Gogh's "The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884" was snatched from the Singer Laren museum east of Amsterdam in March 2020.

The Hals work, "Two Laughing Boys," was stolen five months later from a different Dutch museum.

According to The Associated Press, the Van Gogh painting was on loan from the Groninger Museum when a burglar smashed through reinforced glass doors to get into the museum, which is less than six miles from the town where the suspect was arrested.

Last year police said the same Hals painting was stolen in 1988 together with a work by Jacob van Ruisdael.

They were both recovered three years later, The AP reported.

According to The AP, the two paintings were stolen again in 2011 but were recovered six months later.

