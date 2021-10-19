Drone video shows sharks swimming near California surfers

DEL MAR, Calif. — A few surfers got an up-close encounter with a few sharks swimming near them off the coast of Southern California.

Video recorded by a drone shows white sharks swimming in waters near the town of Del Mar.

The video was posted by Instagram user @scott_fairchild.

It appears in some instances the surfers are unaware of the large predators among them.

Experts said it's not uncommon for these juvenile sharks to be spotted in the area.

They are expected to stick around until late autumn.