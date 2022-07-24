Driver crashes into crowd in downtown Savannah; 4 hurt

SAVANNAH, Ga — An elderly person accidentally drove through a popular tourist and shopping district in downtown Savannah on Saturday evening, injuring four people, police said.

Savannah police tweeted that two adults were seriously injured and two juveniles suffered minor injuries after the driver drove through Ellis Square.

The square is surrounded by restaurants and shops and features a large water fountain that is a popular attraction for kids to splash around in.

Police did not immediately say what caused the driver to crash or whether the driver would be charged.