Driver arrested after failing to stop for school bus, hitting 9-year-old girl

Police in Vicksburg, Mississippi say a driver who failed to stop for a school bus has been arrested for running into a 9-year-old girl.

Thirty-year-old Ditanun Demon Simpson has been charged with reckless driving and driving without a license.

Police say Simpson failed to stop for the bus and hit the girl with his Buick LeSabre as she was crossing the street.

The Vicksburg Post reports the second-grader was taken to a hospital.

Vicksburg Police Officer Judson Magloire said, "She was struck right in front of one of our fire stations, and which the fire captain was outside and saw the altercation and immediately rendered aid before first responders arrived on scene, which was a great thing."

There is no word on her condition.

