DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices

Posted at 10:51 AM, Mar 16, 2022
Delivery company DoorDash says it will refund its drivers for some U.S. gasoline purchases to help offset higher prices.

DoorDash said it will give drivers 10% cash back when they buy gas using DasherDirect, a debit card that's designed for drivers.

The San Francisco-based company said it will also start paying weekly bonuses for drivers who drive the most miles.

Gig companies are increasingly concerned about the impact of higher gas prices on their drivers.

Earlier this week, Uber said it would start charging customers a fuel fee to offset higher costs for its delivery and ride-hailing drivers.

