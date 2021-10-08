Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Donald Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe

Decision could prevent testimony of onetime presidential aides
items.[0].image.alt
Brynn Anderson/AP
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of Senate candidates Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue in Dalton, Ga., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Trump
Posted at 8:54 AM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 08:54:12-04

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump intends to assert executive privilege in a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

That's according to a letter sent by lawyers for the former president.

The move could prevent the testimony of onetime aides.

The letter went to at least some witnesses who were subpoenaed, and it makes clear that Trump plans to invoke privileges meant to protect presidential communications from being shared with Congress.

The substance of the letter was described by a person who has seen it.

That person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the letter was not yet public.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)