Donald Trump defeats Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2024 GOP presidential straw poll at Conservative Political Action Conference

DeSantis receives 21% in survey
Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Dallas.
Posted at 6:49 AM, Jul 12, 2021
DALLAS — Former President Donald Trump won the Conservative Political Action Conference straw poll taken this weekend in Texas.

The poll results were revealed Sunday at the conference in Dallas.

It showed that 70 percent of survey takers would vote for the former president if the 2024 GOP primary were held today.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in second with 21 percent.

Everyone else received one percent or less.

A second poll that did not have Trump running in 2024 showed DeSantis in the lead with 68 percent of the vote.

DeSantis beat Trump in a straw poll taken in June at the Western Conservative Summit in Denver.

