Dollar General issues voluntary recall on iced cookies

Dollar General announced on Tuesday a voluntary recall of iced cookies in 43 states due to concerns of undeclared milk and tree nuts.

The recalled products are 12-ounce packages of Clover Valley Iced Oatmeal Cookies with a best buy date of August 18, 2018. According to Dollar General, no illnesses or reactions have been reported.

According to Dollar General, customers who purchased this product are encouraged to discard it or return to their local Dollar General store to exchange the product for a like item. Consumers with questions may contact Dollar General’s Customer Service Department at 1-800-678-9258 seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST or by emailing custsvc@dollargeneral.com, the recall says.